HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward Fire Department was called to the Sizzler restaurant on Hesperian Boulevard on Sunday following an accident involving a truck and a Jeep that caused the truck to crash into the side of the restaurant.

Five people were injured, including a young girl who was trapped under a table. Fire officials helped to retrieve the girl, who was seriously injured.

Two others had moderate injuries and the other two sustained minor injuries.

The truck was a brown Ram 1500 pickup truck. The restaurant sustained plenty of damage, with the side of the building being torn open; windows were shattered and tables destroyed.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the crash.

The driver of the truck, who was alone during the collision, refused to receive medical treatment.