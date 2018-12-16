  • KPIX 5On Air

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Hayward Fire Department was called to the Sizzler restaurant on Hesperian Boulevard on Sunday following an accident involving a truck and a Jeep that caused the truck to crash into the side of the restaurant.

Five people were injured, including a young girl who was trapped under a table. Fire officials helped to retrieve the girl, who was seriously injured.

sizzler 1 Truck Smashes Into Sizzler In Hayward, Injures 5

Photo courtesy of Brian Yuen

Two others had moderate injuries and the other two sustained minor injuries.

The truck was a brown Ram 1500 pickup truck. The restaurant sustained plenty of damage, with the side of the building being torn open; windows were shattered and tables destroyed.

sizzler 2 Truck Smashes Into Sizzler In Hayward, Injures 5

Photo courtesy of Brian Yuen

It wasn’t clear what led up to the crash.

The driver of the truck, who was alone during the collision, refused to receive medical treatment.

