SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A ferry crash along San Francisco’s waterfront last month caused $325,000 in damage to both the ferry and the dock at the Ferry Building in San Francisco, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

The Coast Guard is continuing to look into what caused the Nov. 23 crash that injured two passengers.

While the investigation is months away from being complete, drug and alcohol test results for crew members have come back negative and impairment has been ruled out as a factor, according to Lt. Rachel Thomas.

ALSO READ:

Golden Gate Ferry, the company that operates the ferry service, is conducting its own investigation into the crash.

Spokeswoman Priya David Clemens said Monday that the terminal where the ferry crashed has been inspected, and minor repair work to the area will be ongoing.

The ferry involved in the crash is being repaired by Bay Ship & Yacht Co. in Alameda. The damaged part of the vessel has been removed, and new parts are being installed.

Golden Gate Ferry officials hope to have the ferry back and running by Christmas, according to David Clemens.

“Thankfully, it’s a quieter time of year, and having it out of service has not impacted our regular run,” she said.

The crash occurred on a San Francisco-bound ferry traveling from Larkspur. Of the 53 passengers onboard at the time, two suffered minor injuries, including a back injury and a bruised hip.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.