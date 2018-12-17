  • KPIX 5On Air

CONCORD (CBS SF) — An employee of the California Department of Corrections dropped a handgun at Concord’s Sun Valley Mall Sunday, discharging a single shot that fortunately did not strike any of the nearby shoppers, authorities said.

According to the Concord police, the incident took place at 4:07 p.m. near Cinnabon fast food outlet.

Witnesses told officers the suspect dropped a gun and upon picking it up, the weapon discharged one time. Luckily, no one was injured. The suspect was captured on surveillance cameras, leaving the mall accompanied by a female.

On Monday, investigators said they had located the man and determined the gun was legally possessed. The gunman’s name has not been released.

“This matter has been referred to the CDCR personnel division,” Concord police posted on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lt Michael Kindorf, Investigations Division, at (925) 671-3020. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Concord Police Department Tip-line at (925) 603-5836.

