PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arrested in Pleasanton for allegedly stealing a package from the front porch of a home after a neighbor saw the crime and reported it.

The incident happened on Sunday at a home on Junipero St. A witness told police an adult female took a package from a neighbor’s home and got into a black, four-door Mercedes driven by a male driver.

Officers found the car nearby, which had been stolen out of Hayward. The two suspects were identified as Hayward residents Rajdeep Kaur, 25, and Benjamin Lal, 26.

Both Kaur and Lal were arrested for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime and were booked into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Plesanton police urged people to take steps to keep their deliveries safe, including tracking packages online and signing up for alerts, asking neighbors to pick up packages, and using an Amazon locker or having packages delivered to work, if possible.