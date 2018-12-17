OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A wayward goat lead CHP officers on a frantic chase through freeway traffic and onto city streets in Oakland Monday.

Authorities received several calls around 12:15 p.m. from drivers describing a black goat running across all lanes of northbound and southbound Interstate 880, near the 23rd Avenue onramp.

Police arrived and said the goat dodged cars and crossed all southbound lanes to the west side of the freeway under the 16th Avenue overcrossing. Then it ran toward the city limits.

At one point the goat ran into a shop where officers tried to corner it, but it got away.

In a humorous Facebook post, CHP wrote, the goat said “What up PoPo.”

By 2 p.m., officers “set up a perimeter” and the elusive 100-pound animal was finally cornered and secured with a makeshift leash, according to CHP. Despite the chaos and commotion, the goat was uninjured.

“I’ve caught dogs on the freeway before – but this is a first for sure,” Officer Herman Baza told Bay City News after he managed to grab the goat by the horns when it ran under a big-rig parked on E. 7th Street.

The goat appeared relaxed as it posed for a photo op with officers before being loaded into the back of a patrol car and transported to a nearby animal shelter.

As of Monday afternoon, no one had claimed the animal. Police still don’t know how the goat got on the freeway.