PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (CBS News) — A tornado touched down near Port Orchard in Kitsap County about 45 miles west of Seattle, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The service said it hit shortly before 2 p.m., and local media reports several homes were damaged and trees toppled.

CBS affiliate KIRO-TV in Washington reported the tornado hit before a warning could be issued.

Debris, including leaves and litter, was apparently lifted at least 6,000 feet into the atmosphere, KIRO added.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s said there was “catastrophic damage” in the Port Orchard area, including downed power lines. They also said local gas companies are checking their systems for any leaks. Authorities also urged motorists to stay clear of the area.

KCSO, Port Orchard PD and several fire agencies have responded to a weather event that has caused catastrophic damage in the Port Orchard area. Most of the damage is contained to the area and neighborhoods east and south of WalMart….more — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) December 18, 2018

Based on radar imagery & video evidence, a tornado touched down south of Port Orchard this afternoon shortly before 2 PM. We continue to work with EM partners on the extent of damage. We will not be able to survey the area before dark tonight – will send a team tomorrow morning. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2018

There wasn’t any immediate reports of any injuries.

NWS said it will send a team Wednesday to the area and said it’s too early to “speculate on the strength of the tornado.”

How rare was the Washington tornado?

CBS News weather producer David Parkinson said the last tornado warning in the U.S. was nine days ago, and the last severe warning was four days ago. December is the least severe month of them all.

NWS said Washington state sees an average of 2.5 tornadoes a year — let alone any in December.

This is a developing story. Please check back for latest updates.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.