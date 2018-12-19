  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amtrak, Child Neglect, Fresno, Joy Frances Collins, Train

FRESNO (CBS SF / AP) — Police in the Central Valley say a woman has been arrested on felony child neglect charges after her 8-year-old daughter was killed as she crawled under a train in downtown Fresno.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says 44-year-old Joy Collins urged the girl and her 9-year-old brother to crawl under the idling train so the family wouldn’t miss a bus home.

Joy Frances Collins. (Fresno Police Department)

Joy Frances Collins. (Fresno Police Department)

Dyer said Tuesday the boy made it but the girl was reluctant to get under the Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train. When she did, the train lurched and trapped her under its wheels, dragging and killing her as Collins ran behind in desperation.

It was not immediately known if Collins has an attorney.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s