SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person died when they were struck Wednesday evening by a train in San Francisco, according to Caltrain, which operates the train.

The person was struck at 7:54 p.m. on the tracks between the South San Francisco and Bayshore stations.

All trains in the area are stopped and emergency personnel have arrived.

About 200 people are on board the train and no one reported being injured, according to Caltrain.

The death is the 12th on Caltrain tracks this year, Caltrain officials said.

