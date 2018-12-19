PARADISE (CBS SF/AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric said Wednesday that it has restored power to the last of around 10,000 residents of Paradise and the surrounding area who lost electricity when the devastating Camp Fire ravaged Butte County on Nov. 8.

The San Francisco-based company said it is still working to restore natural gas service to many of the affected customers.

PG&E also said it is impossible to provide service to customers in remote areas who lost power during the state’s deadliest wildfire.

Officials are investigating whether PG&E’s equipment started the wildfire that leveled Paradise, which destroyed close to 15,000 homes.

PG&E told regulators that a high-voltage power line malfunctioned near the fire’s origin.

The Camp Fire caused significant damage in Butte County, killing 83 and essentially wiping out the town of Paradise. Currently, there are still three people unaccounted for, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

“Restoring electricity and gas is an essential first step on the journey to rebuild the community devastated by this fire. As we gain access to the areas deemed safe, we’re inspecting infrastructure, determining the extent of the damage and restoring gas and electric service to those who can receive it,” said Aaron Johnson, a PG&E vice president of Electric Operations.

