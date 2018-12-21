SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The ramps connecting northbound Interstate 280 with northbound I-880 and southbound Highway 17 in San Jose were closed Friday night because of an overturned big rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tanker, which overturned around 6:30 p.m., was reportedly carrying 86,000 pounds of propane and hazmat crews were sent to the scene.

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The CHP reports the following closures:

Southbound I-880 at Bascom Ave.

Northbound Hwy 17 at Hamilton Ave.

Southbound I-280 at Winchester Blvd.

Northbound I-280 at Meridian Ave.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes as there was no estimated time for the ramps to reopen.

