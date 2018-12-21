SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man died and 15 others were driven out of their apartments early Friday after a fire erupted on the second floor of a San Jose complex, authorities said.

Fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said a neighbor called the fire department around 4 a.m. to report smoke billowing out of a second-floor apartment on the 1200 block

of Blossom Hill Road.

“It sounded like from the first few companies (to arrive on the scene) they had a pretty well developed fire when they first came in,” Cloutier said. “Our arson investigators will look at how much damage there is to the apartment and try to speculate how long the fire had been burning, where it started and what started it.”

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames, but they discovered a man inside the burned out apartment. He was taken outside and CPR was administered.

Unfortunately, the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leonardo Baltiel was among the residents forced to flee the flames.

“We just ran out,” he said. “It’s crazy. In time for the holidays, it’s just sad. A guy lost his life.”

Cloutier said the victim appeared to be in his 30s, but could not release his name or a cause of his death.

The fire seriously damaged the man’s apartment, along with six neighboring apartments.

“The apartments … will not be occupied for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Cloutier said authorities don’t yet know what caused the blaze. An arson investigator was at the scene looking into it.