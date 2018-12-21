MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Monterey Bay Aquarium officials have issued an apology for an insensitive Twitter post that joked about a lovable sea otter named Abby’s weight and called the ensuing controversy “our learning moment.”

Abby is a thicc girl

What an absolute unit

She c h o n k

Look at the size of this lady

OH LAWD SHE COMIN

Another Internetism ! pic.twitter.com/s5fav2gu09 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 18, 2018

The tweet featured social media words and phrases such as “thick,” ”c h o n k” and “OH LAWD SHE COMIN” which are often used to describe someone who is overweight.

The post stirred up a firestorm of comments, many condemning the aquarium for body-shaming the loveable animal.

“Hey everyone,” aquarium officials tweeted. “It has come to our attention that some of the references in this tweet are problematic and insensitive. We’re posting here in the thread so that people who have engaged with this tweet will join us in our learning moment.”

Our mission is to inspire conservation of the ocean, and we're thankful for your support as we try to advance that mission on social media. We're also thankful for those of you out there pointing out our blindspots and how we can improve. Thanks everyone. 4/4 — Monterey Bay Aquarium (@MontereyAq) December 19, 2018

The apology post continued: “In particular, several terms referenced originated from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and specifically reference Black women’s bodies. Using them in a sea otter meme without that background makes insinuations we never intended. We need to do better.”

In another tweet, the aquarium heralded Abby for performing “one of the toughest jobs in the world: Raising stranded sea otter pups! She’s one of 6 resident females that train orphaned otters in the necessary skills to survive back in the wild.”