SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Trader Joe’s is recalling energy bars over concerns they were contaminated with peanuts.

The grocery store announced Thursday, that its RxBars contain trace amounts of peanuts. They said peanuts were not included on the list of ingredients.

The affected flavors are Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate.

RxBar became aware of the contamination “after being contacted by consumers with peanut allergies,” according to Business Insider.

Peanuts can prove fatal for some people with allergies.

The bars were produced in August.

Trader Joe’s will refund customers for the contaminated bars.