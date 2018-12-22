MILLBRAE (KPIX) – A suspected package thief is behind bars, but authorities were asking the public’s help in identifying his two accomplices.

On Friday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s arrested Ramon Ulloa after neighbors in Millbrae reported seeing him and 2 others swiping packages from homes.

A surveillance camera caught the suspects in the act.

It shows one of them walk up and grab two boxes before handing one off to his accomplice.

Authorities released a photo of the trio, in hopes someone may recognize the other two and come forward.

Anyone with information should contact authorities immediately.