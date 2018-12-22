SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All highways have been reopened in San Jose after a propane tanker overturned on the Interstate 280 on-ramp to Interstate 880 Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The tanker flipped around 6:30 p.m. and authorities quickly shut down the affected roads, causing major delays for drivers all night and into Saturday morning.

Interstate 280 was closed in both directions. Northbound Highway 17 and southbound Interstate 880 were also closed for the crash.

It took crews more than seven hours to get the tanker upright again and out of traffic. They started reopening the highways around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the tanker to crash or if anyone was injured.

People who live near the major interchange were stunned by what happened.

Jacqueline Hinkle described what she experienced in an interview with KPIX 5’s Andria Borba.

“We were sitting around in the garage and heard this kind of boom — muffled boom — but it was also a vibration,” Hinkle said. “My nephew ran outside, looked at what happened [and] he heard people saying ‘It may blow! Stay away!'”

The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

