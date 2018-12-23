SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — With only a couple of days left until Christmas, last minute shoppers packed stores looking for the perfect presents.

Union Square in San Francisco was bustling Sunday afternoon as people enjoyed the holiday decorations along with their last minute shopping.

One last minute shopper, David Newton from San Francisco, said he got too busy with work to shop any earlier.

“I got most of it done, but this is like the finishing touches, so I guess it’s the typical American shopper. Last minute to everything,” Newton said.

Some other shoppers said there is more strategy involved with waiting to shop until close to Christmas. “I know there’s really good sales down here, it’s beautiful. Even though the crowds are crazy, it’s kind of part of the whole thing,” said Raquel Valentin.

Some shoppers are just hoping to find the “must-have” toys that top their kids Christmas lists.

“The girls are really into LOL Dolls, so the LOL Dolls, that’s what we are looking for, but we haven’t found them yet,” said Teecha Takamatsu. She came from Sacramento to go shopping with her family at Union Square.

Many stores have extended hours on Sunday night and will open early on Monday morning to allow all the last minute shoppers to buy their presents.

San Francisco Police have extra officers on patrol in the popular shopping districts. They say the most common type of crimes in these areas are generally car break-ins in which people’s shopping bags are stolen. They suggest not dropping off bags at the car between stores, but instead carry all the bags with you until you’re ready to leave.