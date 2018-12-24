SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Students in registered nursing and culinary arts and hospitality studies will benefit from a $2 million scholarship gift to the City College of San Francisco Foundation from the Alexandra Page Clark Trust.



“As our students face challenges related to the affordability crisis, this scholarship could be a real lifeline,” said Dr. Mark Rocha, chancellor of CCSF, in statement today about the scholarship gift



Clark, who died in August 2017, was an alumna of CCSF, where she graduated from the culinary arts program.



She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley and a master of science in biology at New York University



Clark worked as an assistant research scientist in the NYU Department of Biology and co-authored several scientific articles on plant genes



Clark established the Alexandra Page Clark Trust to do research in the area of brain diseases.