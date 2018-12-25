SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — One person was hit and killed by a Caltrain in Santa Clara Tuesday afternoon, the transit agency reported.
Southbound train 426 struck a trespasser at 12:42 p.m. about 500 feet south of the Scott Boulevard Overpass, according to Caltrain.
None of the 35 people onboard the train heading from San Francisco to San Jose was injured, according to Caltrain spokesman Haroon Malek.
The incident train has since been released to Diridon station in San Jose and the southbound track has been reopened, Malek said. There are still residual delays in the system.
The fatal crash was the 13th Caltrain-related death of the year, according to the transit agency.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
Another joyous reason to celebrate another dumber than fuk who thought he/she/it was faster than a train.