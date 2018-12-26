PHOENIX (CBS SF/AP) — The Cal Golden Bears lost to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Cheez-It Bowl Wednesday evening after TCU’s Johnathan Song drained the game-winning 27-yard field goal in overtime.

The Bears and Horned Frogs combined for nine interceptions — most in the bowl’s 30-year history by two — including three in five plays of the second quarter. Cal’s Jaylinn Hawkins broke a Cheez-It Bowl record with three interceptions.

Cal’s Chase Garbers threw three first-half interceptions before being replaced by Forrest, who had a pass intercepted by TCU’s Vernon Scott in the fourth quarter.

The Bears and Horned Frogs earned a trip to the desert behind their defenses.

The game lived up to its defensive billing.

Cal had the first big play after a miscommunication between Muehlstein and Jarrison Stewart. Hawkins intercepted Muehlstein’s pass at TCU’s 34 and Garbers scored two plays later on a 4-yard run .

Five more interceptions followed in the first half — one on a failed TCU trick play — and Cal led 7-0.

TCU left Muehlstein in at quarterback to start the second half despite three first-half interceptions. Hawkins’ picked up his third interception of the game on the opening drive and Muehlstein was replaced by true freshman Justin Rogers.

Cal turned to Forrest in place of Garbers to start the second half, but the senior had a hard time moving the Bears and had an interception.

Olonilua had a 14-yard TD on a fourth-and-2 overturned by a review late in the third quarter. The officials ruled he was stopped short on a 2-yard run the next play, but that was overturned on review, tying it at 7.

