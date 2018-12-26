LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — The body of a man fatally injured in a Christmas Day accident on Highway 85 was discovered near the crash scene by his family hours later, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said it got a call reporting a damaged and abandoned Toyota RAV4 in the No. 1 lane of Highway 85 near the Fremont Ave. exit at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers and firefighters searched the area, but did not find the driver and eventually left the scene.

On Wednesday morning, the driver’s family came to the hillside crash scene to search for any clue as to where their loved one may be. They crossed the highway and searched the bushes where they made the grisly discovery — the man’s body.

When asked why the other side of the highway was not searched on Tuesday, CHP Officer David Morey could not answer the question.

“There’s no easy answer to that,” he told KPIX 5. “But I’m sure there will be more details regarding why this body wasn’t located.”

Investigators said the man crashed into a wall in a solo accident. He suffered head injuries and then stumbled across the highway without being hit by another vehicle.

“He extricated himself from the vehicle,” Morey said. “He got out and walked across the lanes of southbound traffic and came to the right hand shoulder where unfortunately he deceased from those injuries.”

In all, the man walked about 30 yards from his damaged vehicle. Investigators do not suspect foul play and the coroner will determine the cause and time of death.

“The last place where we want to be on scene is where someone is deceased,” he said. “You know on a traffic collision, especially around the holidays like this, there’s no good way about it. For something like this to happen.”

The incident remains under investigation.