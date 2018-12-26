OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — It’s become a Bay Area tradition. The Warriors and Lebron James have met four consecutive years on Christmas days.

But this year, Lebron wasn’t visiting with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was wearing the uniform of the hated Los Angeles Lakers. And, even though he left with a groin injury in the third quarter, James and his teammates through a damper on the Warriors fans festive mood with a stunning 127-101 victory.

“We’re stoked to be here,” said Travis Clayton as the clock ticked down to tip-off.



This was the second Christmas Clayton was cheering on the Warriors. This kind of holiday rematch is not the norm in the NBA – but it’s become almost predictable for Bay Area fans.



“I’ve been to the last four Christmas games, and it’s kind of just a tradition now,” Said Duke Knepp.

But as the clock ticked down, the disappointed fans streamed out of Oracle Arena.



“The Warriors are walking through the season right now, they only get serious during the playoffs,” said Dwight Skinner. “So it’ll be interesting and then you got that LA, Bay Area dynamic”



Win or lose, it was also about giving back for the Warriors.

The team treated 32 students from Oakland public schools to a day of surprises as part of their “Season of Giving” campaign. They opened presents presented by the players. They received Fitbits and Steph Curry sneakers.



“We don’t celebrate Christmas, so this is my first present and I actually like it,” said Riyadh Albanna.