SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco band made up of local scene veterans tops the bill at the second-to-last show being hosted by venerable Mission Distict club the Elbo Room prior to the venue closing on January 1st.

One of the most unique sounding bands on San Francisco’s experimental punk rock fringe, Pins of Light features a talented quartet of musicians with solid pedigrees including former and current members of such noted SF bands as Dead and Gone, Triclops!, Hightower, Peace Creep and Night After Night. Armed with a desire to push the boundaries of heavy music, the group put out it’s eponymous debut for Alternative Tentacles in 2012.

The album showcased bassist Shane Baker’s growling vocal delivery and a sound that split the difference between two bands anchored by late bass legend Lemmy Kilmister: the pulsing, riff-driven space rock of Hawkwind and the pummeling, raucous attack of Motörhead. In 2016, the group self-released a second collection of songs entitled Home that boasts more sci-fi sound effects and some of the group’s most compelling songwriting yet including the feverish anthem “Adoration,” arguably the best Killing Joke song not released by Killing Joke in the last decade.

For this Sunday evening birthday party show organized by punk-rock concert promoter Depth Charge Presents ahead of the club’s official final New Year’s Eve dance-party blowout, Pins of Light will be joined by noted songwriter Tony Molina’s side project the Cacamen, like-minded Oakland-based dark post-punks Marbled Eye (who just released their terse debut full-length Leisure last September) and comedic sleight-of-hand duo Matt and Paul Magic, which features Elbo Room proprietor Matt Shapiro.

Chelsea’s Birthday Bash with Pins of Light

Sunday, Dec. 30, 9 p.m. $10

Elbo Room