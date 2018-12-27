Filed Under:College football, Levi's Stadium, National Championship Game, NCAA, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A competitive campout is underway in downtown San Jose where participants are living on a billboard 45 feet above street level.

Four die-hard college football fans are camping out days ahead of the National Championship Game.

The game is set to be played at Levi’s Stadium on January 7th.

The fans are participating in a contest held by ESPN and represent the four teams vying for the title: Clemson, Notre Dame, Alabama and Oklahoma.

The contestants are staying on the platform at the base of the billboard which measures 40-feet long and 8-feet wide. Each person gets a tent and sleeping bag plus three meals a day.

They have been provided with a bathroom and shower underneath the billboard.

The fans of the two teams that make it to the finals will get tickets to the National Championship Game.

