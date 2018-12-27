DEL REY OAKS (KPIX) – A curious mountain lion was caught on camera sniffing around the front yard of a home in Monterey County.

The cat was lurking in the shadows and appears to be particularly interested in a pumpkin.

Police said the wild animal was wandering through a neighborhood in Del Rey Oaks on Wednesday.

Some shoppers at stores nearby were surprised to learn the animal so close.

“Definitely shocked, especially because it’s such a populated area around so many shops,” said one woman.

Police say while attacks on humans are rare, they can happen. Residents in the area should make sure pets stay inside.