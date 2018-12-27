RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A Richmond resident has pleaded not guilty to three felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from allegations that he threatened a female victim online.

Officers used a Taser stun gun on Nizar Nassar and arrested him after he begged to be shot by officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force who were serving a search warrant at a residence in El Sobrante on Dec. 19.

Prosecutors said the victim is a female content creator on http://www.twitch.tv, a streaming video service and social network that largely caters to online gamers. Nassar allegedly harassed her on a variety of social media platforms, ultimately threatening to rape and kill her as well as to harm her partner.

He also demanded a refund for subscription fees he’d paid for her content on Twitch, investigators said.

Nassar was arraigned on two counts of criminal threats and stalking, all felonies, in a Richmond courtroom on Monday. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest.

Nassar remains in custody on $203,000 bail.



© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.