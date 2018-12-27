MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A Mountain View man and his sister allegedly helped bring Guatemalan families and teens to the United States illegally, only to ensnare them in a scheme of forced sex and labor trafficking.

Police were called to an apartment in the 1900 block of Latham Street after a report of sexual assault involving a teenage girl.

When they arrived, they found several Guatemalan families living inside the two-bedroom and learned they were illegally brought into U.S. by the man who rented the apartment, Carlos Garza, aka Gabino Galvez and Mynor Tobar.

Once in Mountain View, Garza, 33, would “intimidate, threaten and scare them into obedience, creating a culture of fear,” according to police.

Police said one teenage victim said Garza repeatedly sexually assaulted her and forced her to have sex with men he brought to the house who paid him money.

Detectives said when the victim told Garza’s sister, Evelia De Maria Galvez about the assault, the sister threatened “there would be consequences.”

Galvez is suspected of helping her brother bring Guatemalans into the U.S. illegally.

Police arrested Garza on December 20 on suspicion of human trafficking. His sister was arrested later, that same day, on suspicion of accessory to a crime and intimidation of a victim.

Anyone who was a victim in the trafficking scheme, or who has information about the case should contact Detective Marco Garcia at marco.garcia@mountainview.gov.

Police said they want to ensure victims’ safety and will connect them to the outreach services they may need.