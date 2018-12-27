OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Golden State Warriors made history Thursday night against the Portland Trailblazers, registering their 311th consecutive sellout game. Since December 18, 2012, the back-to-back champions have sold out all 19,596 seats in Oracle Arena at every home game.

Fans said the numbers are proof of what they already believe.

“The Warriors have, I think, one of the strongest fan bases ever,” said 31-year season ticket holder Dan Armstrong.

Sonia Gee, who has been a Warriors fan since the 1960’s, agreed. “They’re the best, loyal fans of any team.”

Head coach Steve Kerr said the fans have been pivotal to the team’s success. “The Warriors atmosphere at Oracle has been amazing even when the teams haven’t been that successful. Now with the success of the team combined with this incredible six-year sellout streak, it’s amazing to just be a part of that and to feel it.”

The NBA team with the longest active sellout streak is the Dallas Mavericks, who have sold out 761 straight games.