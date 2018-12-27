  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    View All Programs
By Christin Ayers
Filed Under:Golden State Warriors, Home Game, NBA, Oakland, Oracle Arena, Stephen Curry, Ticket Sellout

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The Golden State Warriors made history Thursday night against the Portland Trailblazers, registering their 311th consecutive sellout game. Since December 18, 2012, the back-to-back champions have sold out all 19,596 seats in Oracle Arena at every home game.

Fans said the numbers are proof of what they already believe.

“The Warriors have, I think, one of the strongest fan bases ever,” said 31-year season ticket holder Dan Armstrong.

Sonia Gee, who has been a Warriors fan since the 1960’s, agreed. “They’re the best, loyal fans of any team.”

Head coach Steve Kerr said the fans have been pivotal to the team’s success. “The Warriors atmosphere at Oracle has been amazing even when the teams haven’t been that successful. Now with the success of the team combined with this incredible six-year sellout streak, it’s amazing to just be a part of that and to feel it.”

The NBA team with the longest active sellout streak is the Dallas Mavericks, who have sold out 761 straight games.

Christin Ayers

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s