SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A wind advisory has been issued for the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday and ends at 4 a.m. Friday for elevations above 1,000 feet in the Bay Area hills and mountains, as well as the mountains in Monterey County.

North winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of up to 45 mph and localized gusts of up to 55 mph.

Weather officials said the wind will move unsecured objects and may knock down trees or tree limbs and knock out power.

San Francisco Fire reported a tree down on the 300 block of Hayes Street at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday morning. The tree was still blocking both lanes of the street and had fallen between the cab and the trailer of a delivery truck.

CONTINUE TO AVOID THE AREA NEAR 349 HAYES ST TREE DOWN /AN UNOCCUPIED CAR IS INVOLVED/ BOTH LANES OF TRAFFIC ARE BLOCKED AND MUNI LINES MAY BE IMPACTED. NO INJURIES/ CITY SERVICES WORKING TO CLEAR THIS INCIDENT pic.twitter.com/sd3jGY3wcA — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) December 27, 2018

The wind will also make driving difficult, especially for people driving taller vehicles and those pulling trailers.