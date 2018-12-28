(CBS SF) — A Santa Clara County sheriff’s lieutenant was arrested on Wednesday in Las Vegas for allegedly faking the extent of an injury and receiving workers’ compensation.

Lt. Mandy Henderson was arrested by Las Vegas police after sheriff’s investigators saw her engaging in “strenuous workouts” despite her

injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Henderson was arrested on a felony warrant and is currently awaiting transportation from Las Vegas to Santa Clara County.

“If these allegations are true, it is a violation of the public’s trust, sullies the standards of our office and for that, Mrs. Henderson should be held accountable,” Sheriff Laurie Smith said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal affairs investigation in addition to its criminal investigation of Henderson.

