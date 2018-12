NEWMAN (CBS Sacramento) — Grief and togetherness were palpable at a candlelight vigil for slain Newman police officer Cpl. Ronil Singh.

His wife, holding their five-month-old baby, stood with family while the community gathered in support.

Singh’s K-9 partner was also with the family at the vigil.

Hundreds showed up for the public memorial, standing shoulder to shoulder in Newman’s Civic Center Plaza.

