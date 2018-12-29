LODI (CBS SF) — Funeral services for a 2-year-old boy whose Yemeni mother sued the Trump administration to allow her to visit the child before he died will be held Saturday afternoon in Lodi.

The boy, Abdullah Hassan, was on life support at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital with a terminal brain condition. The Council on American-Islamic Relations announced his death Friday night.

“We are heartbroken. We had to say goodbye to our baby, the light of our lives,” said his father, Ali Hassan. “We want to thank everyone for your love and support at this difficult time. We ask you to kindly keep Abdullah and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

His mother from Yemen, Shaima Swileh, arrived in San Francisco on Dec. 19 after obtaining a waiver from a ban that prevents citizens of mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

Swileh is not a U.S. citizen but Abdullah and his father are U.S. citizens who live in Stockton.

The couple had brought the boy to the U.S. to get medical care for his degenerative brain condition.

A delay in processing a waiver for Swileh so she could visit her son before he died drew criticism and CAIR and a law firm filed an emergency lawsuit.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. at the California Islamic Center, 12882 Lower Sacramento Road in Lodi. Burial will be at the California Islamic Cemetery, 14273 Beckman Road in Lodi.

