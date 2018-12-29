SACRAMENTO (KPIX) – PG&E could face criminal charges as serious as manslaughter or murder in the wake of the deadly Camp Fire.

The possible charges were described in a brief from the Office of the California Attorney General.

If a jury finds PG&E guilty of criminal negligence or recklessness, the utility could face criminal charges that include:

Failing to clear vegetation from a power line or pole; Starting a wildfire; Involuntary manslaughter, or Implied-malice murder.

The last three are felonies. Deputy Attorney General Nicholas Fogg wrote:

“If PG&E caused any of the fires, the investigation would have to extend into PG&E’s operations, maintenance, and safety practices to determine whether criminal statutes were violated.”

As for what would happen if PG&E was convicted of murder, KPIX asked retired Judge LaDoris Cordell.

“Even if it’s a murder conviction against the corporation, the corporation is not going to prison, nobody’s going to prison. so the courts are left with putting more probation on the corporation meaning we’ve got jurisdictions on you for maybe another 5 years,” said Cordell. “More fines, and maybe breaking up PG&E, that is within the jurisdiction, it could be, that says you can’t continue to operate like this because too many lives have been lost”

The Camp Fire was the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history. It claimed 86 lives.