OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Pet Food Express is selling Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) for jumpy pets, claiming that it can help alleviate their tensions during the the upcoming boom of New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Owners don’t need a medical marijuana card to purchase the products.

“It is not psychoactive and it’s not marijuana-based. It’s help-based,” explained Pet Food Express Spokesperson, Linda Loza. She explained that the animals don’t become “high.”

Owners squirt the oil into their pets’ mouths or feed them snacks laced with the hemp extract.

Michelle Kay feeds the CBD snacks to her pit bull that has arthritis.

“I found that the CBD treats really help. She’s less stiff going down the stairs,” said Kay.

There’s also a product called Thunder Shirt being sold, which is supposed to calm dogs down similar to a baby being swaddled. Kyle Mueller says it works on his 75-pound pit bull Sassy.

“Like, Sassy needs a really tight fit. I’ve got to wrap her like a Burrito. She’s really into it!”said Mueller.

Owners are in on the calming products, since they want to make their pets as comfortable as possible on New Year’s Eve.

“Sales are great! It’s probably the hottest product of 2018!” said Loza.