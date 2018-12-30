KANSAS CITY (CBS SF/AP) — The Oakland Raiders were blown out in their final game of an underwhelming season Sunday on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched the AFC West title and the #1 seed.

The Raiders only managed to score one field goal while the Chiefs’ high powered offense, led by emerging superstar Patrick Mahomes, went to town, giving the Raiders their 12th loss of the season and guaranteeing them the No. 4 pick in next year’s draft.

Oakland holds 3 first-round selections in the draft.

Derek Carr had his league-leading streak of 332 passes without an interception snapped when the Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen returned a pick for a touchdown in the first quarter. Carr threw another pick and lost a fumble as Oakland (4-12) turned the ball over on its first four possessions.

He finished 23 of 32 for 184 yards, while Doug Martin ran for 100 yards but also lost a fumble.

Raiders DT Maurice Hurst was inactive after dealing with an ankle issue all month. He finished with four sacks, matching the lowest total to lead the Raiders since sacks became a stat in 1982.

