SAN FRANCISCO — The year 2019 may be the luckiest ever for some lucky Mega Millions player. The New Year’s Day jackpot is a whopping $425 million.

The winning numbers are: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 and a gold mega ball number of 14.

There were no big winners in the last drawing, making this New Year’s Day jackpot is the eighth largest in the game’s history.