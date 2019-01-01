  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire caused substantial damages to the top floor of a two-story Victorian house split up into apartment units, San Jose firefighters said Tuesday.

The two-alarm fire was reported at about 3:20 a.m. at 321 N. Fifth St., north of Julian Street and north of downtown, firefighters reported.

Everyone in the building escaped without injury. The fire was contained to one upstairs apartment and a significant part of the attic, firefighters said.

Firefighters were still mopping up at the scene as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

