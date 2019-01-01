ALTAMOUNT (CBS SF) — Workers discovered a human body Monday afternoon among the piles of debris dumped at the Altamont Landfill, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the case as a suspicious death.

Investigators said deputies responded to the landfill, at 10480 Altamont Pass Road, about 2:15 p.m. Monday, after workers at the landfill found the

body in one of the mounds of dumped garbage.

“The body was likely discarded in another city and transferred to this location,” according to a sheriff’s department Twitter post.

Foul play was suspected. No information on the identity or gender of the body, or how the person died, was immediately available.