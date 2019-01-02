  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AKC, American Kennel Club, Animals, Azawakh, Breeds, Dogs, Hound, West Africa

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fleet-footed hound that hails from West Africa is the latest dog in the American Kennel Club’s pack of recognized breeds.

azawakh dog AKC Adds Azawakh Dogs From West Africa To List Of Recognized Breeds

Azawakh dog (Wikimedia Commons)

The club announced Wednesday that the Azawakh, pronounced AHZ’-ah-wahk, became the 193rd breed in its roster. That means Azawakhs can now compete in many dog shows, though they’re not eligible for the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show until 2020.

The long-legged, smooth-coated Azawakh looks elegant but is no dainty dog. Traditionally a companion of nomads, the breed has long been a hunter and guardian in parts of the Sahara Desert and semi-arid Sahel region, including in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
 

Azawakh with Tuareg AKC Adds Azawakh Dogs From West Africa To List Of Recognized Breeds

Azawakh dogs among the Tuareg people in Africa. (Wikimedia Commons)


 
Azawakhs are known for running fast and being loyal to their owners, though sometimes aloof with strangers.

Breeds must count hundreds of dogs around the country to be recognized.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s