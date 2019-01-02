SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The organizers of Coachella, which is perhaps the largest and most anticipated music festival of the year, announced the festival’s 2019 lineup on Wednesday evening and some Bay Area faces will be among those performing.

Among the acts are Grammy-nominated R&B/soul singer H.E.R. and gritty rap group SOB x RBE, both hailing from Vallejo.

H.E.R. was nominated five times for the upcoming 61st Annual Grammy Awards–for Best Album, Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Song and Best R&B Artist.

SOB x RBE reached the national spotlight when they were featured on Kendrick Lamar’s soundtrack for the summer Marvel blockbuster Black Panther.

Below are videos showcasing the unique sounds of both H.E.R. and SOB x RBE. (WARNING: Both videos contain explicit language)

The festival’s three main headliners are rapper/singer/actor/writer Childish Gambino (or Donald Glover), psychedelic rock band Tame Impala and pop sensation and sweetheart Ariana Grande.

Below is the official list of all of the artists who will perform over the two three-day weekends in Indio, California (April 12-14 and April 19-21).