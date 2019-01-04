  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Bankruptcy, California Wildfires, PG&E
(CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — The parent company of California’s largest utility is assessing its finances and structure in the wake of wildfires that could expose it to billions of dollars in liability.

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. announced the review Friday in a news release that did not elaborate on any of the company’s potential plans. National Public Radio, citing an anonymous company official and a former employee, reported that PG&E is exploring selling off a major part of the company to set up a fund for potential wildfire claims.

Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Reuters reported PG&E was also considering filing for bankruptcy protection for some or all of its businesses.

News of the possibly bankruptcy filing sent shares of PG&E plummeting in after-hours trading on Friday.

State fire investigators blamed the utility’s power lines for causing a number of California wildfires in October 2017.

Investigators have not determined the cause of a massive wildfire that destroyed the town of Paradise in November, but speculation has centered on PG&E.

 

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

