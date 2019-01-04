  • KPIX 5Watch Now
    PIX Now

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attack, Jogger, Oakland, Park

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A jogger, who fended off an aggressive dog, was allegedly assaulted and bitten by the animal’s owner in a confrontation in an East Bay Regional Park, authorities said.

East Bay Regional Park police said the incident took place at 10:25 a.m. Thursday on the Goldenrod Trail between the Chabot Equestrian Center and the Oakland City Stables.

Investigators said a female jogger defended herself against a dog attack with pepper spray. A short time later, she was accosted by the dog’s owner on the trail who allegedly tackled and punched her multiple times.

As she attempted to push her assailant off of her, the jogger was bitten on her forearm by the female, causing significant wounds.

Police have released a blurry photo of the suspect and were asking the public’s assistance to help identify her.

The assailant was between 18-25 years old, 5’06” with a thin build and blond or auburn colored hair. The assailant was in the company of two dogs. One dog was a possible Rottweiler mix and the other dog was a medium/large yellow or tan colored dog.

If you have any information on the attack call the East Bay Regional Park District police at (510) 881-1833 or text TIP EBREGIONAL followed by your message, to 888777.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s