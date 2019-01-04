OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A jogger, who fended off an aggressive dog, was allegedly assaulted and bitten by the animal’s owner in a confrontation in an East Bay Regional Park, authorities said.

East Bay Regional Park police said the incident took place at 10:25 a.m. Thursday on the Goldenrod Trail between the Chabot Equestrian Center and the Oakland City Stables.

Investigators said a female jogger defended herself against a dog attack with pepper spray. A short time later, she was accosted by the dog’s owner on the trail who allegedly tackled and punched her multiple times.

As she attempted to push her assailant off of her, the jogger was bitten on her forearm by the female, causing significant wounds.

Police have released a blurry photo of the suspect and were asking the public’s assistance to help identify her.

The assailant was between 18-25 years old, 5’06” with a thin build and blond or auburn colored hair. The assailant was in the company of two dogs. One dog was a possible Rottweiler mix and the other dog was a medium/large yellow or tan colored dog.

If you have any information on the attack call the East Bay Regional Park District police at (510) 881-1833 or text TIP EBREGIONAL followed by your message, to 888777.