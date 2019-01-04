OAKLAND (KPIX) — After multiple days of mixed messages and frustrated fans, Stephen Curry’s free concert at the Fox Theater in Oakland went off without a hitch Friday night.

The Warriors star partnered with footwear maker Under Armour to give 900 fans, plus nearly a dozen high school basketball teams, free entrance to a concert featuring Mistah F.A.B., E-40, P-Lo, Saweetie and surprise performances by MC Hammer and Too Short. The students were given a free pair of Curry 6’s, from Steph’s new shoe line which was released Friday night.

When Curry first made the announcement about this event, he said he was doing it to thank fans for making Oakland his home for the past 10 years.

“Its definitely symbolic because, in 10 years, the city of Oakland has changed drastically,” Stanley Cox aka Mistah F.A.B. said.

“Most of the things — concerts, typical things — are so far outpriced the average person can’t afford it, so to do something like this is empowering,” he said.

Cox also defended the Under Armour event organizers who were criticized by fans throughout the week for lack of information on where to go to get free tickets.

“The way you’ve embraced myself, my family, my team — this is home for us. This is a celebration of The Town, how special of a place this is, how special the people who live here are,” Curry told fans.

“This is big in Oakland, at the end of the day we know what’s going on, we know our sports teams are leaving us, people who are from here are being pushed out. It’s definitely symbolic,” Cox said.

The Warriors will move to the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco before the 2019-2020 NBA season.