BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Students, players and faculty were mourning the death of Golden Bears football player Bryce Turner.

The sophomore cornerback died on Saturday after a “medical emergency” while at home. He has been on the team since 2017.

“Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable tragedy,” said Cal Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton on the university’s Cal Athletics webpage.

Coach Justin Wilcox expressed words of sympathy, as well.

“This is an extremely difficult day for everyone. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to Bryce’s family, friends, teammates and so many others who have been a part of his life. No words can accurately describe the pain we feel in our hearts right now. We’ll always remember Bryce and how he impacted all of us with Cal football,” said Wilcox.

Turner played football at St. John Bosco High School, in Lakewood, and attended Long Beech City College before enrolling at Cal.

According to his stats, Turner made his Cal debut off the bench against Idaho State.