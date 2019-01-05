SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – DoorDash is about to start testing self-driving food delivery in San Francisco.

The San Francisco-based company is teaming up with General Motors to test food delivery using autonomous vehicles.

Auto giant GM has been developing self-driving technology through its San Francisco-based Cruise Automation arm since 2013.

The company says it plans to use Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for the first round of food delivery test-runs. There will be a driver on board to take over in case of an emergency. They will start out with one vehicle and add more over the next six months.

Certain DoorDash customers will be opt-in for autonomous delivery if they live within the company’s ‘operating area,’ according to Ad Week.