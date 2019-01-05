SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An onslaught of rain and high winds will hit the Bay Area Saturday morning and the bad weather will continue all weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Light rain began falling shortly after midnight Friday along the coast and it will become heavier as it moves inland. Higher elevations could get some snow.

The rain will taper off Saturday night but will return Sunday and won’t let up until Monday, according to weather officials. More storms are expected next week.

Urban areas could see up to an inch of rain, while the North Bay could get as much as three inches over the weekend.

With the rain will come high winds and a wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, with winds forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph during the day. Gusts may hit 45 mph.

National Weather Service forecasters warn that trees may fall, causing power outages for residents.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also warning mariners to watch out for high winds and choppy seas this weekend. Recreational boaters should stay off the water, as should surfers.

