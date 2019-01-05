  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMCollege Basketball
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMSecrets to Indoor Grilling!
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bay Area Storm, National Weather Service, Wet Weather, Winter Storm

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An onslaught of rain and high winds will hit the Bay Area Saturday morning and the bad weather will continue all weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

CHECK CURRENT CONDITIONS AND FORECAST IN YOUR CITY

Light rain began falling shortly after midnight Friday along the coast and it will become heavier as it moves inland. Higher elevations could get some snow.

The rain will taper off Saturday night but will return Sunday and won’t let up until Monday, according to weather officials. More storms are expected next week.

Urban areas could see up to an inch of rain, while the North Bay could get as much as three inches over the weekend.

With the rain will come high winds and a wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday, with winds forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph during the day. Gusts may hit 45 mph.

National Weather Service forecasters warn that trees may fall, causing power outages for residents.

The U.S. Coast Guard is also warning mariners to watch out for high winds and choppy seas this weekend. Recreational boaters should stay off the water, as should surfers.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s