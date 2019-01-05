OAKLAND (CBS SF) — No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of three men Friday night in West Oakland, police said.

The men’s names have not been released. One was a 21 year-old from Vallejo and the other two were from Oakland, ages 29 and 31, according to police spokeswoman Felicia Aisthorpe.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street, about three blocks from the West Oakland BART station.

Two of victims were in a parked car and a third was standing outside the vehicle when the shooting occurred, Aisthorpe confirmed Saturday.

No other information was available from police on what led to the shooting.

The Bay Area News Group reported that Police and Crime Stoppers of Oakland is offering up to $30,000 in reward money for information leading to arrests.

Anyone with information may call police at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.

It brings to five the number of homicides in Oakland for the new year.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed