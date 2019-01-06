SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was killed and a woman critically injured late Saturday night when the SUV in which they were passengers veered off of State Highway 87 in San Jose and turned over, the California Highway Patrol said.

The report came in at 10:11 p.m. Saturday of the overturned SUV. CHP Officer Ross Lee said the SUV’s driver told investigators he was headed north on 87 (Guadalupe Expressway) when he encountered backed-up traffic at the Taylor Street offramp. The driver swerved to avoid hitting the stopped traffic, but veered into a sound wall at the interchange. The vehicle then rolled, coming to rest on its side, Lee said.

There were four or five people in the SUV, Lee said, all of whom were wearing seat belts. A male passenger in his 30s was killed, and a woman in her 30s suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. No one else in the SUV had any apparent injuries, Lee said.

The CHP was still on the scene at 11 p.m. Saturday, and only one northbound lane was open. Lee said there is no estimated time the other lanes will reopen.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.