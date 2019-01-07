NAPA (CBS SF) — The lineup was released Monday for the seventh annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival taking place over three days in May, headlined by Mumford & Sons, Neil Young + Promise of the Real, and Imagine Dragons.

The festival featuring music, food and drinks is running from May 24-26 at the Napa Valley Expo, with three-day passes set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Single-day passes will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Other top acts set to play at BottleRock include Pharrell Williams, Santana, Logic, OneRepublic, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Flogging Molly, Cypress Hill, Too Short and Big Boi.

Three-day passes start at $359. The full lineup and more details about the festival can be found online at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

