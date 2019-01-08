Filed Under:Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Burglary, Domestic violence, Douglas Alan Pruitt, Hayward, Kidnapping, Robbery
Douglas Alan Pruitt (Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man is being sought by authorities for a series of alleged violent acts in Hayward last month.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Alan Pruitt, 49, is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, felony domestic violence and burglary that happened on December 27.

The sheriff’s office alleged Pruitt has connections to white supremacist and outlaw motorcycle groups.

The suspect vehicle is a white, early 90s Chevrolet Camaro with a license plate number 2PJL764.

Pruitt is considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent Hayward, Castro Valley and Fremont.

 

Comments (2)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s