HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A man is being sought by authorities for a series of alleged violent acts in Hayward last month.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Alan Pruitt, 49, is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, felony domestic violence and burglary that happened on December 27.

The sheriff’s office alleged Pruitt has connections to white supremacist and outlaw motorcycle groups.

The suspect vehicle is a white, early 90s Chevrolet Camaro with a license plate number 2PJL764.

Pruitt is considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent Hayward, Castro Valley and Fremont.