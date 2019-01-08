  • KPIX 5On Air

NAPA (CBS SF) — A 14-year-old Napa middle school student has been taken into custody for allegedly planning a mass shooting at their school and a nearby high school, according to Napa police and school officials.

Investigators said a classmate came forward and revealed the plans and then was threatened by the teen.

“We believe based on the information collected at this point, this was possibly a tragedy averted,” Napa police said in a press release.

The incident unfolded while students were on holiday break and involved both River Middle School and Vintage High School. The suspect told a friend of the shooting plans.

The friend told their parents and police on Dec. 31, 2018.

“We want to praise the victim for coming forward and talking to their parents and police,” investigators said.

On Jan. 2, armed with a warrant, police searched the teen’s home discovering evidence related to “planning and research of a mass shooting.”

Police did not reveal the names, ages or genders of the students involved because they are juveniles. There was no current threat to any campuses or students in the district, police said

  Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    January 8, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Pelosi will demand MORE oppressive "gun control" in 3…2…1.

