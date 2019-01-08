Five New Casual Oakland EateriesInterested in finding out about the freshest restaurant additions to Oakland? From a classic Thai spot to a waffle and toast-focused café, read on to see the newest eateries to hit the ground running recently.

Little Chihuahua Headed To Polk; Blur Bar To Close After 15 YearsIn this hyperlocal edition of SF Eats, we take a look at restaurants and bars on Polk Street and Lower Nob Hill. They include two newcomers — a billiard hall taking over a recently shuttered pub and a local Mexican chain poised to expand into a former Greek restaurant. There's also a notable departure: a 15-year-old staple known for its happy hour.

3 New Places to Savor Asian Fusion Fare In San FranciscoAsian fusion fare is on the upswing again in San Francisco, as we reported recently. If you're a fan, here are the three newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some creative cuisine.

From Modern Italian To Mexican Brunch: Trends In San Francisco's Food SceneFood trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending right now? In San Francisco, two of fall's most successful new restaurants are on our radar, along with two well-established veterans.

Geary Street's Amsterdam Cafe Is Reborn Geary Street’s Amsterdam Cafe has opened its doors for the first time in nearly three years, albeit at a new location directly across the street from its old digs.

Bluestone Lane Brings Aussie-Style Coffee, Toast To Financial DistrictLooking for a new spot to grab your morning coffee and breakfast in the Financial District? You're in luck: Bluestone Lane has arrived at 225 Bush St. — the former location of Coffee Cultures.